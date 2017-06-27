Delaware Legion family provides rest,...

Delaware Legion family provides rest, fun for wounded warriors

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: American Legion Magazine

It's a simple reality of hospital care, be it civilian or military: on weekends, there are fewer staff on duty and fewer things for patients to do. While the Warrior Weekend Program isn't an official American Legion program, it's staffed with Legion family members volunteering their time as guides and drivers for the weekend getaways aimed at providing rest, relaxation and fun for the wounded heroes and their loved ones.

