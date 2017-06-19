Cato launches Quikanou.com with Carib...

Cato launches Quikanou.com with Caribbean and global ambitions

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Jamaica Observer

Quikanou.com a new Jamaican online mall, is out to be the Caribbean's answer to Amazon and Alibaba. So far more than 50 local businesses have signed up wth the newly launched company, opening them up to consumers on the world wide web.

