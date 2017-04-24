Trump Admin. Rolling Back Some School Meal Standards
Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, visiting a Virginia elementary school, will introduce the new interim rule to provide "regulatory flexibility" for the program, though it's unclear what exactly will be affected. The Trump administration is ready to roll back some nutrition standards for federally subsidized school meals, reversing elements of first lady Michelle Obama's healthy eating initiative.
