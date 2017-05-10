NPSL: Hartford City Wins Debut Match

NPSL: Hartford City Wins Debut Match

Sunday May 7 Read more: New England Soccer Today

NPSL debutant Hartford City FC started its season on the front foot by staking a 3-1 win over Kingston Stockade on Saturday at Dietz Stadium in Kingston, N.Y. Ryan Taylor tallied twice with goals in the fifth and 71st minutes while Luke Albertini aided City's efforts with an eighth minute strike. Mateusz Koziol scored Stockade's only goal in the 54th minute.

Read more at New England Soccer Today.

Kingston, NY

