May 24: a A Woman Shall Have the Righ...

May 24: a A Woman Shall Have the Righta in Kingston

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Albany Times Union

From 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, Senate House State Historic Site on 296 Fair St. presents a free panel discussion exploring the constraints and rights women experienced under the Dutch, British and Americans during the colonial period and the American Revolution. Featured panelists for "A Woman Shall Have the Right" are Jennifer H. Dorsey, associate professor of history at Siena College; Maeve Kane, assistant professor of history at University at Albany and Maria Vann, director of the Maritime Museum at Battleship Cove.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs in kingston, ny (Aug '09) May 2 Ex-Kingstonian 20
dope (Jun '13) May 2 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07) May 2 Cordwainer Trout 156
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Kingston Apr '17 VictorOrians 1
News Owner: Pete's Famous Restaurant in Hyde Park to... (Apr '13) Mar '17 John Sins 4
Mark A. Sherman (May '13) Mar '17 Aunt Bee 21
Vote for Small Business Mar '17 CreateCustomCritters 1
See all Kingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingston Forum Now

Kingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Kingston, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,067 • Total comments across all topics: 280,979,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC