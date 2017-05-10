May 24: a A Woman Shall Have the Righta in Kingston

From 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, Senate House State Historic Site on 296 Fair St. presents a free panel discussion exploring the constraints and rights women experienced under the Dutch, British and Americans during the colonial period and the American Revolution. Featured panelists for "A Woman Shall Have the Right" are Jennifer H. Dorsey, associate professor of history at Siena College; Maeve Kane, assistant professor of history at University at Albany and Maria Vann, director of the Maritime Museum at Battleship Cove.

