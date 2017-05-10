Making movies in Kingston goes next level
So far this year, Ulster County has played host to six major motion picture productions featuring top Hollywood talent like Whoopi Goldberg, "Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams and Stone Ridge resident Melissa Leo. Last year, Kingston was the backdrop for two films, a TV show and a commercial.
