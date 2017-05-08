House Democrat plans to attend town hall for GOP lawmaker
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is making good on his offer to attend a town hall meeting in the place of a Republican colleague who's declining. Maloney plans to attend a town hall hosted by a local anti-President Trump Indivisible chapter in a neighboring New York district on Monday night in place of Rep. John Faso .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs in kingston, ny (Aug '09)
|May 2
|Ex-Kingstonian
|20
|dope (Jun '13)
|May 2
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May 2
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Kingston
|Apr '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Owner: Pete's Famous Restaurant in Hyde Park to... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|John Sins
|4
|Mark A. Sherman (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Aunt Bee
|21
|Vote for Small Business
|Mar '17
|CreateCustomCritters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC