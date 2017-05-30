Flooding disrupts several activities; some places without water and electricity
ALL national emergency systems were yesterday activated as a trough moving across the island dumped heavy showers on southern and north-eastern parishes.The Meteorological Service of Jamaica said the trough is expected to linger within the vicinity of the island through to the weekend. Cloudy conditions with outbreaks of showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue as a result.
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cardinal Farley Military High School (Jul '09)
|May 21
|JRJ
|30
|Gangs in kingston, ny (Aug '09)
|May '17
|Ex-Kingstonian
|20
|dope (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Kingston
|Apr '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Owner: Pete's Famous Restaurant in Hyde Park to... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|John Sins
|4
|Mark A. Sherman (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Aunt Bee
|21
