Three arrested on drug charges in Kingston
An investigation into the suspected sale of heroin in the vicinity of the Rondout Garden Apartments ended with the arrest of three residents of the apartments on drug charges Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Kingston
|Apr 5
|VictorOrians
|1
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|Apr 5
|JMR
|155
|Owner: Pete's Famous Restaurant in Hyde Park to... (Apr '13)
|Mar 29
|John Sins
|4
|Mark A. Sherman (May '13)
|Mar 24
|Aunt Bee
|21
|Vote for Small Business
|Mar 20
|CreateCustomCritters
|1
|A Sexual Assault at Crouse Hospital (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|El Cockface
|4
|you know who it is ....
|Feb '17
|Stephen E Triplett
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC