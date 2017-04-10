Seattle songstress coming to Star Bar

Toe-tapping road songs and heartstring-tugging ballads are the reason Jill Cohn was named by Los Angeles' Los Feliz Journal as a top 10 indie pick. The Seattle Songstress is playing Star Bar on Thursday, April 20, at 9 p.m. Star Bar is located at 2811 Ingersoll Ave. After performing more than 200 concert dates in 2016, Cohn springs into 2017 with another busy tour schedule in continued support of her 11th independent release, "Heartstrings Touching Ground," which was produced by Grammy Award Winning Producer Malcolm Burn - who has credits with Bob Dylan, Daniel Lanois and is best known for his production on "Red Dirt Girl", by EmmyLou Harris.

