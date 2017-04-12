Newburgh Revitalization Project Break...

Newburgh Revitalization Project Breaks Ground

By Kintura Williams NEWBURGH - After two and a half years of development, the Newburgh Neighborhood CORe Revitalization Project and its partners didn't let a little rain and blustering winds stop their celebration at the groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning. The ceremony served as the start of an 18 month project that will redevelop 15 abandoned buildings on five city blocks off Broadway in downtown Newburgh.

