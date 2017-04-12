Newburgh Revitalization Project Breaks Ground
By Kintura Williams NEWBURGH - After two and a half years of development, the Newburgh Neighborhood CORe Revitalization Project and its partners didn't let a little rain and blustering winds stop their celebration at the groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning. The ceremony served as the start of an 18 month project that will redevelop 15 abandoned buildings on five city blocks off Broadway in downtown Newburgh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Valley Press.
Add your comments below
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Kingston
|Apr 5
|VictorOrians
|1
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|Apr 5
|JMR
|155
|Owner: Pete's Famous Restaurant in Hyde Park to... (Apr '13)
|Mar 29
|John Sins
|4
|Mark A. Sherman (May '13)
|Mar 24
|Aunt Bee
|21
|Vote for Small Business
|Mar 20
|CreateCustomCritters
|1
|A Sexual Assault at Crouse Hospital (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|El Cockface
|4
|you know who it is ....
|Feb '17
|Stephen E Triplett
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC