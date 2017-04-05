"Lost Rondout: A Story of Urban Removal"

"Lost Rondout: A Story of Urban Removal" will be shown at the Newburgh Free Library on Thurs., April 13 at 7 p.m. as part of National Library Week. The documentary film chronicles how a federally funded 1960's urban renewal project devastated the waterfront district of Kingston, NY, reflecting the urban disruption that occurred all over America.

