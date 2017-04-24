Kingston woman charged with driving while impaired by drugs
MARBLETOWN A Kingston woman was charged with driving while impaired by drugs on Monday, the Ulster County Sheriff's office reported Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Kingston
|Apr 5
|VictorOrians
|1
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|Apr 5
|JMR
|155
|Owner: Pete's Famous Restaurant in Hyde Park to... (Apr '13)
|Mar 29
|John Sins
|4
|Mark A. Sherman (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Aunt Bee
|21
|Vote for Small Business
|Mar '17
|CreateCustomCritters
|1
|A Sexual Assault at Crouse Hospital (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|El Cockface
|4
|you know who it is ....
|Feb '17
|Stephen E Triplett
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC