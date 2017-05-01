Kingston man faces drug, weapon possession charges
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday that Prince A. Ellis, 51, of Kingston, was charged April 13 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, all felonies.
