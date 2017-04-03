Japanese Breakfast Hint at New Album,...

Japanese Breakfast Hint at New Album, Announce Tour

Japanese Breakfast 's Michelle Zauner recently went on the Talkhouse Music Podcast to sit down with Rachel Goswell of Slowdive . While the half-hour episode finds the two chatting about their relationships with bandmates and the upcoming tour the two bands have scheduled for May, Zauner dropped some not-so-subtle hints about her band's upcoming second album.

