Gas prices in Rhode Island up 3 cents per gallon
KINGSTON, N.Y. Average retail gasoline prices in NY have risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.52 per gallon Sunday. Even with a one-cent drop from over the weekend, area prices were four cents higher than a week ago, 14 cents more expensive than a month ago and 41 cents pricier than a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Kingston
|Apr 5
|VictorOrians
|1
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|Apr 5
|JMR
|155
|Owner: Pete's Famous Restaurant in Hyde Park to... (Apr '13)
|Mar 29
|John Sins
|4
|Mark A. Sherman (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Aunt Bee
|21
|Vote for Small Business
|Mar '17
|CreateCustomCritters
|1
|A Sexual Assault at Crouse Hospital (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|El Cockface
|4
|you know who it is ....
|Feb '17
|Stephen E Triplett
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC