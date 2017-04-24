Gas prices in Rhode Island up 3 cents...

Gas prices in Rhode Island up 3 cents per gallon

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

KINGSTON, N.Y. Average retail gasoline prices in NY have risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.52 per gallon Sunday. Even with a one-cent drop from over the weekend, area prices were four cents higher than a week ago, 14 cents more expensive than a month ago and 41 cents pricier than a year ago.

