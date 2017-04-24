Fire at upstate New York home kills father, visiting son
Authorities say an 89-year-old man and his 62-year-old son visiting from Ohio have died in a fire at the father's upstate New York home. Officials tell the Daily Freeman of Kingston the fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at Carl J. Mondello Jr.'s home in Hurley, 50 miles south of Albany.
