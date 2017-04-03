Dietician joins Horizon Family Medical Group
Horizon Family Medical Group has welcomed Gloria Verdino, a registered dietician, to its bariatric surgery practice in Goshen. Verdino provides medical nutrition therapy to patients before and after weight loss surgery.
