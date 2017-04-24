Cortlandt Man Caught After Stealing Vehicle From Dealership, Police Say
A 40-year-old Cortlandt man is facing charges after state police say he stole a vehicle from a dealership in Ulster County. The vehicle was located at Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor on March 15 which was determined to have been stolen from the dealership.
