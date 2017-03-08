The shopping mall apocalypse is creat...

The shopping mall apocalypse is creating a $48 billion...

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Black Friday sales last year provided the latest proof of changing dynamics in the retail sector as consumers continued to move their shopping online. According to one analyst, more than half of America's malls will either shut down or continue to struggle in the coming years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Sexual Assault at Crouse Hospital (Oct '08) Mar 1 El Cockface 4
you know who it is .... Feb 9 Stephen E Triplett 1
News Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10) Feb 9 Blackheart 39
Ulster County CPS in Federal Court (Sep '09) Jan '17 CLC 15
News The spinning zone (Feb '07) Jan '17 The truth 3
Mark A. Sherman (May '13) Jan '17 Aunt Bee 19
Holy Cross School site - Please help me out (Nov '09) Dec '16 john pappas 39
See all Kingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingston Forum Now

Kingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Kingston, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,872 • Total comments across all topics: 279,406,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC