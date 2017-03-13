The Fray: No charges in de Blasio campaign finance probe with Ulster ties
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced last week it would bring no criminal charges in an investigation into complaints that aides to Mayor Bill de Blasio had funneled large campaign donations through Democratic committees in Ulster and other counties in 2014 to support Democratic state Senate candidates and bypass the state's limits on ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Sexual Assault at Crouse Hospital (Oct '08)
|Mar 1
|El Cockface
|4
|you know who it is ....
|Feb '17
|Stephen E Triplett
|1
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Blackheart
|39
|Ulster County CPS in Federal Court (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|CLC
|15
|The spinning zone (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|The truth
|3
|Mark A. Sherman (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Aunt Bee
|19
|Holy Cross School site - Please help me out (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|john pappas
|39
