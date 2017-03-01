The Fray: Assembly passes bill to undo change in STAR tax-relief program
The state Assembly unanimously passed a bill on Wednesday that would reverse a major change made last year in the STAR program and help homeowners snarled in the ensuing fiasco make the transition back to the longstanding method in which the state provided that tax relief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Sexual Assault at Crouse Hospital (Oct '08)
|Mar 1
|El Cockface
|4
|you know who it is ....
|Feb 9
|Stephen E Triplett
|1
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|Blackheart
|39
|Ulster County CPS in Federal Court (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|CLC
|15
|The spinning zone (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|The truth
|3
|Mark A. Sherman (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Aunt Bee
|19
|Holy Cross School site - Please help me out (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|john pappas
|39
Find what you want!
Search Kingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC