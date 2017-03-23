Rising teacher pay drives cost of mid...

Rising teacher pay drives cost of mid-Hudson education

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

Fueled in large part by union contracts with built-in pay boosts, nearly one in four mid-Hudson school teachers and administrators were paid $100,000 or more in 2015-16.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark A. Sherman (May '13) Fri Aunt Bee 21
Vote for Small Business Mar 20 CreateCustomCritters 1
News Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07) Mar 19 boy 154
News A Sexual Assault at Crouse Hospital (Oct '08) Mar 1 El Cockface 4
you know who it is .... Feb '17 Stephen E Triplett 1
News Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10) Feb '17 Blackheart 39
Ulster County CPS in Federal Court (Sep '09) Jan '17 CLC 15
See all Kingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingston Forum Now

Kingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kingston, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,008 • Total comments across all topics: 279,815,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC