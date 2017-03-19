Passionate Opinions For and Against L...

Passionate Opinions For and Against Landmark Place Project

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Your News Now

One by one people spoke for and against a proposal to repurpose the old ALMS house in Kingston to create apartments for people who are currently homeless. "Who's going to sustain this?" Asked Lisa Robins, a concerned resident who spoke against the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Sexual Assault at Crouse Hospital (Oct '08) Mar 1 El Cockface 4
you know who it is .... Feb 9 Stephen E Triplett 1
News Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10) Feb 9 Blackheart 39
Ulster County CPS in Federal Court (Sep '09) Jan '17 CLC 15
News The spinning zone (Feb '07) Jan '17 The truth 3
Mark A. Sherman (May '13) Jan '17 Aunt Bee 19
Holy Cross School site - Please help me out (Nov '09) Dec '16 john pappas 39
See all Kingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingston Forum Now

Kingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Kingston, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,635 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC