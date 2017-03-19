Passionate Opinions For and Against Landmark Place Project
One by one people spoke for and against a proposal to repurpose the old ALMS house in Kingston to create apartments for people who are currently homeless. "Who's going to sustain this?" Asked Lisa Robins, a concerned resident who spoke against the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Sexual Assault at Crouse Hospital (Oct '08)
|Mar 1
|El Cockface
|4
|you know who it is ....
|Feb 9
|Stephen E Triplett
|1
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|Blackheart
|39
|Ulster County CPS in Federal Court (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|CLC
|15
|The spinning zone (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|The truth
|3
|Mark A. Sherman (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Aunt Bee
|19
|Holy Cross School site - Please help me out (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|john pappas
|39
Find what you want!
Search Kingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC