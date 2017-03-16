NewNoise Premiers 2nd Track from 2nd ...

NewNoise Premiers 2nd Track from 2nd Album 'Walking Bombs'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Walking Bombs have had "Intolernce," the second track from their new album premiered by NewNoiseMagazine. Walking Bombs is the solo/collaborative project of Morgan Ywain Evans, a Kingston, NY based singer and music journalist .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark A. Sherman (May '13) Mar 24 Aunt Bee 21
Vote for Small Business Mar 20 CreateCustomCritters 1
News Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07) Mar 19 boy 154
News A Sexual Assault at Crouse Hospital (Oct '08) Mar 1 El Cockface 4
you know who it is .... Feb '17 Stephen E Triplett 1
News Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10) Feb '17 Blackheart 39
Ulster County CPS in Federal Court (Sep '09) Jan '17 CLC 15
See all Kingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingston Forum Now

Kingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Kingston, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,304 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC