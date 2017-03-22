Mid-morning snow totals range from 1 ...

Mid-morning snow totals range from 1 to 5 inches in region

Friday Mar 10

A winter storm has dumped anywhere from one to five inches of snow on the region as of about 9 a.m. Friday.

