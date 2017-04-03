Kingston man gets 7-to-14 years in pr...

Kingston man gets 7-to-14 years in prison for domestic violence

Friday Mar 31

KINGSTON - A former Poughkeepsie man who brutalized the woman in his life was sentenced to an aggregate of seven to 14 years in prison for his crimes, but not before lashing out at the judge.

