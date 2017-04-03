Kingston man charged with felony unli...

Kingston man charged with felony unlicensed driving

Friday Mar 31

The Ulster County Sheriff's office said deputies responded to a report of a vehicle nearly hitting oncoming traffic while going north on Route 9W in Esopus around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

