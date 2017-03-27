Judge dismisses Ulster comptrollera s suit
KINGSTON - A judge tossed out Ulster County Comptroller Elliott Auerbach's lawsuit against the county executive and Legislature Thursday, ruling they were within their rights to cut Auerbach's 2017 budget.
