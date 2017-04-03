Film looks at urban renewala s impact...

Film looks at urban renewala s impact on Kingston

Thursday Mar 30

An new hour-long film about an urban renewal project that took down most of downtown Kingston and "devastated" its waterfront in the late 1960s will be screened at 7 p.m. Thursday March 30at the Madison Theater on Madison Avenue. The screening will be followed by a roundtable discussion on the documentary, "Lost Rondout: A Story of Urban Removal," with filmmakers Stephen Blauweiss and Lynn Woods and urban planning expert Jennifer Schwartz Berky.

