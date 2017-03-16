Commuters get wiped out by massive Am...

Commuters get wiped out by massive Amtrak 'avalanche' 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: New York Post

Here is the moment an Amtrak train blasted waiting commuters on the platform with a tsunami of snow as it pulled into a station in upstate New York. The slow-motion YouTube video posted Wednesday shows the train barreling over the snow-covered tracks in the aftermath of Winter Storm Stella, engulfing passengers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark A. Sherman (May '13) 18 hr Aunt Bee 21
Vote for Small Business Mar 20 CreateCustomCritters 1
News Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07) Mar 19 boy 154
News A Sexual Assault at Crouse Hospital (Oct '08) Mar 1 El Cockface 4
you know who it is .... Feb '17 Stephen E Triplett 1
News Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10) Feb '17 Blackheart 39
Ulster County CPS in Federal Court (Sep '09) Jan '17 CLC 15
See all Kingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingston Forum Now

Kingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Kingston, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,598 • Total comments across all topics: 279,792,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC