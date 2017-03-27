Bob Dylan Announces North American Su...

Bob Dylan Announces North American Summer Tour 2017

Monday Mar 20

Iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has announced his latest batch of North American tour dates. Dylan and his band will be on the road for a swing through the Northeast in June followed by a series of Canadian appearances.

