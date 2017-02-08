Winter storm dumps nearly a foot of s...

Winter storm dumps nearly a foot of snow in some places

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

"Thursday morning's commute is going to be awful," said meteorologist Brian Edwards at AccuWeather.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Sarah E Rakov (Sep '14) Feb 4 Former client 4
Ulster County CPS in Federal Court (Sep '09) Jan 22 CLC 15
News The spinning zone (Feb '07) Jan 19 The truth 3
Mark A. Sherman (May '13) Jan '17 Aunt Bee 19
Holy Cross School site - Please help me out (Nov '09) Dec '16 john pappas 39
News Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10) Nov '16 dominican juan 38
News 'Eyewitness,' New TV Series Based In Hudson Val... Nov '16 Lady10s 2
See all Kingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Ulster County was issued at February 09 at 12:04PM EST

Kingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Kingston, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,703,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC