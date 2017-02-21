Upstate NY taxi passenger dies when train hits cab

Feb. 17--SAUGERTIES -- A Saugerties woman died Thursday when a train hit the taxi cab in which she was riding at a road crossing. Bertha Whispell, 50, was thrown from the rear seat of the Kingston Kab in the collision with a southbound CSX train as the cab crossed the tracks at Doyles Lane, according to a press release from Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

