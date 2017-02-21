Transgender doll, other toys debuted during the American
A New York doll maker says it will be selling a doll is based on Jazz Jennings, the teenage transgender subject of the TLC documentary series "I am Jazz." Continue clicking to see more photos of the doll and the other toys featured at the American Internation Toy Fair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|you know who it is ....
|Feb 9
|Stephen E Triplett
|1
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|Blackheart
|39
|Ulster County CPS in Federal Court (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|CLC
|15
|The spinning zone (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|The truth
|3
|Mark A. Sherman (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Aunt Bee
|19
|Holy Cross School site - Please help me out (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|john pappas
|39
|'Eyewitness,' New TV Series Based In Hudson Val...
|Nov '16
|Lady10s
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC