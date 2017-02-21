Transgender Activist Jazz Jennings Is...

Transgender Activist Jazz Jennings Is Getting Her Own Doll

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: She Knows

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed 'Em and Weep . She's written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at She Knows.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
you know who it is .... Feb 9 Stephen E Triplett 1
News Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10) Feb 9 Blackheart 39
Ulster County CPS in Federal Court (Sep '09) Jan '17 CLC 15
News The spinning zone (Feb '07) Jan '17 The truth 3
Mark A. Sherman (May '13) Jan '17 Aunt Bee 19
Holy Cross School site - Please help me out (Nov '09) Dec '16 john pappas 39
News 'Eyewitness,' New TV Series Based In Hudson Val... Nov '16 Lady10s 2
See all Kingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingston Forum Now

Kingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kingston, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,097,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC