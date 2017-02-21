Schools covering a lot of ground with...

Schools covering a lot of ground with construction, renovation projects

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

After being stalled by the recession, school construction and renovation projects are moving ahead at a quick pace as officials confront antiquated infrastructure while they seek to foster a 21st century learning environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
you know who it is .... Feb 9 Stephen E Triplett 1
News Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10) Feb 9 Blackheart 39
Ulster County CPS in Federal Court (Sep '09) Jan '17 CLC 15
News The spinning zone (Feb '07) Jan '17 The truth 3
Mark A. Sherman (May '13) Jan '17 Aunt Bee 19
Holy Cross School site - Please help me out (Nov '09) Dec '16 john pappas 39
News 'Eyewitness,' New TV Series Based In Hudson Val... Nov '16 Lady10s 2
See all Kingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingston Forum Now

Kingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Kingston, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,155 • Total comments across all topics: 279,144,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC