From Oxford to Kuwait: American Legion sends packages overseas
The Fort Hill American Legion Post 376 has been helping collect certain donated goods for Oxford resident, Jessica Thompson on behalf of her husband, Rob. A member of Post 376, Rob is currently serving with the 1156th Engineer Company, New York Army National Guard out of Kingston, NY and Camp Smith, NY.
