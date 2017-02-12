Doll Based On Transgender Teen To Deb...

Doll Based On Transgender Teen To Debut At New York Toy Fair

Monday Feb 13 Read more: CBS Local

A New York doll maker says it will be selling what it believes is the first transgender doll on the market. The doll is based on Jazz Jennings, the teenage transgender subject of the TLC documentary series "I am Jazz."

