Critical defect found on CSX mainline track in N.Y.
KINGSTON, N.Y. - Inspection of CSX mainline railroad tracks between Highland and Kingston have identified one critical and six non-critical defects. The examinations were conducted by teams of state Department of Transportation and Federal Railroad Administration officials.
