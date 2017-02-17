Critical defect found on CSX mainline...

Critical defect found on CSX mainline track in N.Y.

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

KINGSTON, N.Y. - Inspection of CSX mainline railroad tracks between Highland and Kingston have identified one critical and six non-critical defects. The examinations were conducted by teams of state Department of Transportation and Federal Railroad Administration officials.

