BWW Review: Good Theater's the May Qu...

BWW Review: Good Theater's the May Queen Journeys from the Mundane to the Poetic

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Good Theater's Executive/Artistic Director Brian P. Allen has a remarkable sixth sense about choosing plays whose situations and characters resonate with originality and empathy. The latest production, Molly Smith Metzler 's The May Queen , is an engaging portrait of five small town characters who all work in the local insurance agency and whose lives and paths remain interconnected because of their shared high school past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
you know who it is .... Feb 9 Stephen E Triplett 1
News Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10) Feb 9 Blackheart 39
Review: Sarah E Rakov (Sep '14) Feb 4 Former client 4
Ulster County CPS in Federal Court (Sep '09) Jan 22 CLC 15
News The spinning zone (Feb '07) Jan 19 The truth 3
Mark A. Sherman (May '13) Jan '17 Aunt Bee 19
Holy Cross School site - Please help me out (Nov '09) Dec '16 john pappas 39
See all Kingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Ulster County was issued at February 13 at 3:48AM EST

Kingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kingston, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,940 • Total comments across all topics: 278,813,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC