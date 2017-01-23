Waste, Recycling Company Acquisitions Continue
This year kicked off with a couple major waste and recycling company acquisitions and this trends towards consolidation seems to be continuing with new deals announced today. Florida Express Environmental, an integrated waste and recycling services firm that serves seven counties in Florida, has acquired select assets from Licciardello's Sanitation Services for an undisclosed amount, Waste Dive reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Environmental Leader.
Add your comments below
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ulster County CPS in Federal Court (Sep '09)
|Sun
|CLC
|15
|The spinning zone (Feb '07)
|Jan 19
|The truth
|3
|Mark A. Sherman (May '13)
|Jan 5
|Aunt Bee
|19
|Holy Cross School site - Please help me out (Nov '09)
|Dec 26
|john pappas
|39
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|dominican juan
|38
|'Eyewitness,' New TV Series Based In Hudson Val...
|Nov '16
|Lady10s
|2
|Do NYC's Middle-Class Families Really Need Affo...
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC