Upstate NY school bus driver dies in ...

Upstate NY school bus driver dies in vehicle, body found 3 days later

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: The Post-Standard

Authorities say a 49-year-old school bus driver in upstate New York died inside his vehicle, but his body wasn't found until three days later. The Daily Freeman of Kingston reports the Ulster County Sheriff's Office says the man apparently was checking the inside of the small bus after driving his route on Friday afternoon in the town of Ulster, 80 miles north of New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ulster County CPS in Federal Court (Sep '09) Jan 22 CLC 15
News The spinning zone (Feb '07) Jan 19 The truth 3
Mark A. Sherman (May '13) Jan 5 Aunt Bee 19
Holy Cross School site - Please help me out (Nov '09) Dec '16 john pappas 39
News Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10) Nov '16 dominican juan 38
News 'Eyewitness,' New TV Series Based In Hudson Val... Nov '16 Lady10s 2
News Do NYC's Middle-Class Families Really Need Affo... Nov '16 West 11th 6
See all Kingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingston Forum Now

Kingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
 

Kingston, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,698 • Total comments across all topics: 278,340,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC