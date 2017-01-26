Upstate NY school bus driver dies in vehicle, body found 3 days later
Authorities say a 49-year-old school bus driver in upstate New York died inside his vehicle, but his body wasn't found until three days later. The Daily Freeman of Kingston reports the Ulster County Sheriff's Office says the man apparently was checking the inside of the small bus after driving his route on Friday afternoon in the town of Ulster, 80 miles north of New York City.
