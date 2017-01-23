National Waste Management Holdings acquires Northeast Data Destruction and Recycling
National Waste Management Holdings Inc. , a vertically integrated solid waste management company headquartered in Hernando, Florida, has acquired Northeast Data Destruction and Recycling LLC , located in Kingston, New York. The transaction, which closed Dec. 31, 2016, expands National Waste Management's base operations in Upstate New York, where the company is responding to customer demand for cardboard recycling and document destruction, hard drive destruction and other data destruction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ulster County CPS in Federal Court (Sep '09)
|Sun
|CLC
|15
|The spinning zone (Feb '07)
|Jan 19
|The truth
|3
|Mark A. Sherman (May '13)
|Jan 5
|Aunt Bee
|19
|Holy Cross School site - Please help me out (Nov '09)
|Dec 26
|john pappas
|39
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|dominican juan
|38
|'Eyewitness,' New TV Series Based In Hudson Val...
|Nov '16
|Lady10s
|2
|Do NYC's Middle-Class Families Really Need Affo...
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC