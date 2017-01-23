National Waste Management Holdings acquires Northeast Data Destruction and Recycling

National Waste Management Holdings Inc. , a vertically integrated solid waste management company headquartered in Hernando, Florida, has acquired Northeast Data Destruction and Recycling LLC , located in Kingston, New York. The transaction, which closed Dec. 31, 2016, expands National Waste Management's base operations in Upstate New York, where the company is responding to customer demand for cardboard recycling and document destruction, hard drive destruction and other data destruction.

