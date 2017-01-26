Kingston, N.Y., man charged with poss...

Kingston, N.Y., man charged with possessing stolen property

Monday Jan 23 Read more: New Jersey Herald

An illegal left turn led to the arrest of a Kingston, N.Y., man on charges including possession of stolen property, police said. Mark J. Segal, 53, was charged with possession of stolen property, providing false information to law enforcement to hinder own apprehension, driving while suspended and improper turns.

