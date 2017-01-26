Dover man charged with pot possession

Read more: New Jersey Herald

Having an obstructed view and unclear license plates led to the arrest of a Dover man on charges including pot possession, police said. Carl A. Hobson III, 26, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, driving while suspended, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, improper display of plates and obstruction of vision.

