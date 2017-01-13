American Hospitals Are Disappearing -- and Repealing Obamacare Will Make It Worse an hour ago
The two gleaming operating rooms in this Kingston, New York, hospital still look brand-new seven years after being built for $5 million: They've never seen one patient, and never will. With an occupancy rate of just over 50 percent, the 150-bed hospital, its surgery center and an emergency department renovated in 2011 for $6 million will be closed and retrofitted into what its new owner calls a "medical village" of outpatient services such as physical therapy and behavioral health services.
