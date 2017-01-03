845 Life: Couple's historic Hurley home is a splendid antique
It's a beautiful Dutch stone house in Hurley, and for one month in 1777 it served as the temporary capital of New York state after the British burned Kingston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark A. Sherman (May '13)
|Jan 5
|Aunt Bee
|19
|Holy Cross School site - Please help me out (Nov '09)
|Dec 26
|john pappas
|39
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|dominican juan
|38
|'Eyewitness,' New TV Series Based In Hudson Val...
|Nov '16
|Lady10s
|2
|Do NYC's Middle-Class Families Really Need Affo...
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|6
|Zena Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|5
|dope (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Joshua dimell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC