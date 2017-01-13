2016 Photo-of-the-Year winner Updated...

2016 Photo-of-the-Year winner Updated Jan 13, 2017 at

Congratulations to Rachel Snydstrup of Kingston. She has won the 2016 Reader Photo-of-the-Year contest with her photo of the Port Ewen Beach on a foggy morning.

