Two Arrested After Stolen SUV Crashes In Two-County Police Chase
Two men who fled from Dutchess County, starting a wild police chase that ended when the stolen SUV they were driving in crashed into a parked car in Ulster County are each facing a host of charges. At about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle that had been broadcast as a suspect vehicle in a grand larceny case that occurred in Dutchess.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peekskill Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holy Cross School site - Please help me out (Nov '09)
|Dec 26
|john pappas
|39
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|dominican juan
|38
|'Eyewitness,' New TV Series Based In Hudson Val...
|Nov '16
|Lady10s
|2
|Do NYC's Middle-Class Families Really Need Affo...
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|6
|Zena Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|5
|dope (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Joshua dimell
|2
|Mark A. Sherman (May '13)
|Sep '16
|Ginger Snap
|18
Find what you want!
Search Kingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC