Two Arrested After Stolen SUV Crashes In Two-County Police Chase

Wednesday Dec 7

Two men who fled from Dutchess County, starting a wild police chase that ended when the stolen SUV they were driving in crashed into a parked car in Ulster County are each facing a host of charges. At about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle that had been broadcast as a suspect vehicle in a grand larceny case that occurred in Dutchess.

